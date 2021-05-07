Oceanic Iron Ore (CVE:FEO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.24. Oceanic Iron Ore shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 60,500 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$22.06 million and a P/E ratio of -4.70.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile (CVE:FEO)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in QuÃ©bec, Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 170,468 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, QuÃ©bec.

