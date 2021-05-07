Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) to Sell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIAFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Champion Iron from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an outperform rating on shares of Champion Iron in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.13.

CIAFF opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Champion Iron has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.52.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

