BMO Capital Markets Raises Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to $36.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CFPZF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canfor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised their price target on Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CFPZF opened at $27.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. Canfor has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

