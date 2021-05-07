Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $136.08 Million

Brokerages expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to report $136.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $129.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.43 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $22.59 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 502.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $601.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.33 million to $640.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,670 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,688,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $10,591,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $10,358,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

