PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $219.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report sales of $219.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $218.50 million and the highest is $219.78 million. PJT Partners posted sales of $232.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PJT Partners.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PJT. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PJT opened at $72.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PJT Partners (PJT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.