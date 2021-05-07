Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brother Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets communications and printing equipment. The company’s Printing and Solutions segment provides All-in-Ones, printers, fax machines, electronic stationeries, and typewriters. Its Personal and Home segment provides domestic sewing machines. The company’s Machinery and Solution segment offers industrial sewing machines and machines tools. Its Network & Contents segment engages in online karaoke business and provides content-delivery systems and contents services. Brother Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Nagoya, Japan. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Brother Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRTHY opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.20. Brother Industries has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $47.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.73.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts predict that Brother Industries will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Brother Industries Company Profile

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

