$31.09 Million in Sales Expected for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) will announce $31.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.43 million to $31.74 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group posted sales of $28.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvercrest Asset Management Group will report full year sales of $134.43 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $145.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Silvercrest Asset Management Group.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $28.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.51 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 244,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAMG opened at $14.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.87. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $15.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.70%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

