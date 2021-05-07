Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective from Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.47 ($80.55) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.72 ($65.55).

DPW opened at €51.50 ($60.59) on Wednesday. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €42.67.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

