Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Stock Rating Lowered by DNB Markets

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was downgraded by equities researchers at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIOVF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Danske downgraded Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.68. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases in Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet treatment of thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

