Canaccord Genuity Cuts Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target to $5.75

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BABYF stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

