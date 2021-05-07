Canaccord Genuity Cuts Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Price Target to $5.75

Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $6.50 to $5.75 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BABYF stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.33. Else Nutrition has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $4.00.
About Else Nutrition
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Else Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Else Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.