Desjardins Increases Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target to $45.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its target price raised by Desjardins from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $48.00 to $47.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APYRF opened at $35.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $35.85.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

