Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Issued By Truist Securiti

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, May 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.03 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $196.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bank lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

