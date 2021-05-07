Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Hold

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LSEA. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. Landsea Homes has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Landsea Homes stock. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 318,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,000. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Landsea Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

