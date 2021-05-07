Grid Dynamics’ (GDYN) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDYN. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $6.30 and a 1 year high of $16.85.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grid Dynamics news, SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,062 shares of company stock valued at $294,933. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 41.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

