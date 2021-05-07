Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) from a d- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

