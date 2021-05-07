Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to “C-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:SUPV opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a PE ratio of 2.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $130.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Grupo Supervielle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer, Insurance, and Mutual Fund Administration and Other segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; personal loans, mortgage loans, unsecured loans, pledge loans; car loans, loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit cards, debit cards, and financial services and investments such as mutual funds and guarantees.

