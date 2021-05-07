Regal Beloit Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Regal Beloit in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Shares of RBC opened at $150.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.74. Regal Beloit has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $34,591,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 183,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 31,697 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter valued at $1,594,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

