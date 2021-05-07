Comparing NI (NASDAQ:NODK) & Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT)

NI (NASDAQ:NODK) and Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.0% of NI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Tiptree shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of NI shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of Tiptree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NI and Tiptree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NI 0 0 0 0 N/A Tiptree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NI and Tiptree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NI $270.78 million 1.48 $26.40 million N/A N/A Tiptree $772.73 million 0.43 $18.36 million N/A N/A

NI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tiptree.

Profitability

This table compares NI and Tiptree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NI 12.22% 11.39% 6.25% Tiptree -5.16% -10.73% -1.59%

Volatility and Risk

NI has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiptree has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NI beats Tiptree on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NI

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services. It also offers mortgage loans for institutional investors; and maritime transportation services, as well as invests in securities and other assets. Tiptree Inc. markets its products through a network of independent insurance agents, consumer finance companies, auto dealers, retailers, brokers, and managing general agencies. The company was formerly known as Tiptree Financial Inc. and changed its name to Tiptree Inc. in December 2016. Tiptree Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.

