Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Viper Energy Partners LP’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report released on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Simmons upgraded Viper Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Viper Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $18.45 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.64.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.14). Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 60.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,624 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 65.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 430.77%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2020, it had mineral interests in 24,350 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 99,392 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

