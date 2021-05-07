Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) Price Target Raised to C$169.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$169.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

EQB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Equitable Group from C$137.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.67.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

EQB opened at C$146.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$111.37. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.48 and a 1-year high of C$148.00.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.45 by C$0.53. The firm had revenue of C$151.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$138.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 16.5400007 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 1,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.00, for a total transaction of C$257,829.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,768 shares in the company, valued at C$395,824. Also, Director Eric Marshall Beutel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.00, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at C$479,400. Insiders have sold a total of 6,206 shares of company stock worth $878,051 in the last three months.

Equitable Group Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.