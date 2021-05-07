EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. EVERTEC traded as high as $42.42 and last traded at $42.35, with a volume of 11636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.15.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

In related news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,934 shares of company stock valued at $6,166,341. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 351.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

