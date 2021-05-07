Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Black Diamond Group traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.00, with a volume of 77298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.96.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BDI. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$235.34 million and a PE ratio of -64.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.82.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$56.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

