$372.13 Million in Sales Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce sales of $372.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $313.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $420.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $483.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.03 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmark Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.93.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.