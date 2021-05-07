Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.98, with a volume of 16214 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.44.

The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Fortis by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortis by 17.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in Fortis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 42,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,632,000. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis Company Profile (NYSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

