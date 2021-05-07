BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $53.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. BorgWarner traded as high as $52.26 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 12651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.12.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other news, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,227,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $742,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $100,344,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $76,912,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after buying an additional 1,388,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after buying an additional 870,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. BorgWarner’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

About BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

