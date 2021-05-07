Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Trading 6.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)’s share price traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $17.69 and last traded at $16.92. 8,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 177,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.33. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Caesarstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Caesarstone by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $583.02 million, a PE ratio of 62.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.69.

Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling construction end markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

