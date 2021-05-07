YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations consist of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

