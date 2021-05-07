Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)‘s stock had its “under review” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 355 ($4.64) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 336.38 ($4.39).

DLG stock opened at GBX 291.50 ($3.81) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The firm has a market cap of £3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 304.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 305.72.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

