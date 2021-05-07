Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Coverage Initiated at Clarkson Capital

Analysts at Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Clarkson Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.
Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.
Piedmont Lithium Company Profile
Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.
