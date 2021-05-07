Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Coverage Initiated at Clarkson Capital

Analysts at Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the mineral exploration company’s stock. Clarkson Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $65.24 on Wednesday. Piedmont Lithium has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $88.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -95.94 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

