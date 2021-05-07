TeamViewer’s (TMVWY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy.

TMVWY opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. TeamViewer has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $30.95.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

