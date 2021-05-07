Wajax (TSE:WJX) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$24.00 to C$26.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wajax traded as high as C$24.07 and last traded at C$22.92, with a volume of 99318 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.41.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Wajax from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Wajax from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of C$491.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.37.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Wajax Co. will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Wajax’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

