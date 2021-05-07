Demant A/S’s (WILYY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get Demant A/S alerts:

Shares of WILYY opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Demant A/S has a 1-year low of $11.77 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Demant A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Demant A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.