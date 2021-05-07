Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) Now Covered by Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 135.57% from the stock’s current price.

CMRX has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Shares of CMRX stock opened at $8.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $731.93 million, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Research analysts forecast that Chimerix will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 3,956,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chimerix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,854,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,621,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 20,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 28,801 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.