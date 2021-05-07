DA Davidson Weighs in on Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

ABCB stock opened at $57.00 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $446,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 375,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,302,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 455,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,348,000 after acquiring an additional 58,540 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 698.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

