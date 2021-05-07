Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ecolab Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Ecolab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.27. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ecolab’s FY2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ECL. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

NYSE:ECL opened at $228.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

