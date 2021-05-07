WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $104.12 and last traded at $103.08, with a volume of 8880 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.98.

The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.60. WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get WESCO International alerts:

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 7,750.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in WESCO International by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

About WESCO International (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.