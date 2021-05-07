Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Angi Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Get Angi alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.93.

ANGI opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.63. Angi has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,405.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. Angi had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. Angi’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,024,520.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 44,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $679,191.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,035 shares of company stock worth $2,379,251 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Angi by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 523,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 399,963 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Angi by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 53,914 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Angi in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.