Analysts Set Expectations for Huntsman Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Huntsman in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. Huntsman’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

HUN stock opened at $31.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. Huntsman has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 77.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

