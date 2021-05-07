Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $729.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,687.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 40,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $321,006.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock worth $2,628,313. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,631,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 88,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

