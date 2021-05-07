Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

FELE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.98. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $43.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,235.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

