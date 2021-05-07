First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.15 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will report $159.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $158.20 million to $160.10 million. First Interstate BancSystem reported sales of $162.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full-year sales of $633.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $631.70 million to $635.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $648.50 million, with estimates ranging from $642.60 million to $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Interstate BancSystem.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In related news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 12,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $577,592.61. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,737 shares of company stock worth $1,850,760. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,768,000. Institutional investors own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $48.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.14. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52-week low of $26.65 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.