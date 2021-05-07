Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.95 ($55.24).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €35.90 ($42.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.30. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

