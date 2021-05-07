Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €49.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a €49.00 ($57.65) target price by Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €46.95 ($55.24).

Shares of FRA:FPE opened at €35.90 ($42.24) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.30. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a one year high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

