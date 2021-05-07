OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) PT Set at €52.30 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €52.30 ($61.53) price objective on OSRAM Licht (FRA:OSR) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Nord/LB set a €45.54 ($53.58) target price on shares of OSRAM Licht and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. OSRAM Licht has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €45.10 ($53.06).

Shares of OSR stock opened at €52.70 ($62.00) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.97. OSRAM Licht has a one year low of €54.80 ($64.47) and a one year high of €79.42 ($93.44).

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. It manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications; and infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lightings for plants.

