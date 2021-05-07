Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $184.57, but opened at $164.09. Etsy shares last traded at $158.33, with a volume of 348,244 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.05, for a total transaction of $1,319,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,591,430.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 4,811 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $954,598.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,878 shares of company stock worth $14,094,036. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist dropped their price target on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $167.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.60, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Etsy by 10.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 71.2% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,766 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

