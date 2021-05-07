Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $62.18, but opened at $59.00. Redfin shares last traded at $52.91, with a volume of 81,555 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Redfin from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In related news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 297,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,140.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,231.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Redfin by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.24 and its 200-day moving average is $66.18. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.