Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $41.14, but opened at $43.19. Encore Capital Group shares last traded at $41.84, with a volume of 6,568 shares traded.

The asset manager reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECPG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62.

About Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.