EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 315,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,263,736 shares.The stock last traded at $18.53 and had previously closed at $20.18.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in EQT by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 80,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 102.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,792 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of EQT by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EQT by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 37,333 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.26.

About EQT (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

