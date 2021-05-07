Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $22.50. Personalis shares last traded at $21.17, with a volume of 32,176 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Personalis from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.90.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $98,517.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,769.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Personalis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Personalis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. The company has a market capitalization of $941.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

