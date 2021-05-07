Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of CenterPoint Energy Call Options (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 6,122 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,850% compared to the typical daily volume of 314 call options.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.85.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

