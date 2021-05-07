ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €10.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.40 ($15.76).

ElringKlinger stock opened at €14.02 ($16.49) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.36. ElringKlinger has a 52-week low of €4.33 ($5.09) and a 52-week high of €17.46 ($20.54). The stock has a market capitalization of $888.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.07.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

